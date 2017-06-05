Man convicted of burglary of a vehicle
The 20-year-old Rosenberg man was subsequently sentenced to almost a year in jail in an agreement with prosecutors. According to Assistant District Attorney Bryan Honeycutt, Fonseca broke into a vehicle just after midnight on June 12, 2016, no more than 50 feet from the victim's residence in Rosenberg.
