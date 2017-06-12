Local governments need to listen to residents' complaints about noise
It didn't take much for the residents of Missouri City's Waterbrook community to convince me they suffer from noise pollution generated from Sienna Parkway. Their private drive, McKeever Lane, and a row of trees and shrubs is all that separates the four-lane road from their front yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Door to door alarm system sales
|May 31
|Abc123
|1
|Garage sale: old windows, doors, vintage antiqu...
|Feb '17
|Heather Evans
|1
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Feb '17
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Cheater
|8
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC