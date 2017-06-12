Danny Dietz Memorial Classic in Rosenberg benefits the Navy SEAL Foundation

Members of the Texas Rangers and U.S. Rep. Pete Olson pose at the Danny Dietz Memorial Classic in Rosenberg with the widows of Navy SEALS killed in action. Pictured from the left are Patty Roberts , Tracy Tapper , Patsy Dietz , Donna Lewis , Cindy Axelson , Charlotte Ange , and Kathy Howell .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.