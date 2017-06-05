Concrete truck overturns, damages roa...

Concrete truck overturns, damages road near Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas - A concrete-mixing truck overturned Tuesday on a road near Rosenberg in Fort Bend County, damaging the road and causing a big mess. The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. on Berdett Road and Windham Banks Drive.

