Photo Flash: Agape Theatre Presents the Texas Premiere of Bonhoeffer's Cost
Agape Theatre presents Texas Premiere production of BONHOEFFER'S COST, written by Mary Rut H Clark e with Tim Gregory and directed by Jeff Davis . BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! BONHOEFFER'S COST stars Agape newcomers Cory Grabenstein as Dietrich Bonhoeffer , Keoni Ramo as prison guard Klaus Klopstock, Frank Benge as the evil Judge Advocate Rott, Rebecca Rosenberg as Bonhoeffer's fiance Maria, and TJ Condit as Bonhoeffer's brother-in-law Hans Dohnanyi.
