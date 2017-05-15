Photo Flash: Agape Theatre Presents t...

Photo Flash: Agape Theatre Presents the Texas Premiere of Bonhoeffer's Cost

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Agape Theatre presents Texas Premiere production of BONHOEFFER'S COST, written by Mary Rut H Clark e with Tim Gregory and directed by Jeff Davis . BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! BONHOEFFER'S COST stars Agape newcomers Cory Grabenstein as Dietrich Bonhoeffer , Keoni Ramo as prison guard Klaus Klopstock, Frank Benge as the evil Judge Advocate Rott, Rebecca Rosenberg as Bonhoeffer's fiance Maria, and TJ Condit as Bonhoeffer's brother-in-law Hans Dohnanyi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosenberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Door to door alarm system sales May 31 Abc123 1
Garage sale: old windows, doors, vintage antiqu... Feb '17 Heather Evans 1
News Tornado spotted outside Houston Feb '17 ClaimPhartss 2
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... (Sep '16) Jan '17 Cheater 8
Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15) Dec '16 Nathan8311z 4
News Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08) Nov '16 rubimota 9
Possibly relocating (Sep '16) Oct '16 Sugar 3
See all Rosenberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosenberg Forum Now

Rosenberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosenberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Rosenberg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC