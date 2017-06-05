Free health screenings, fun and food ...

Free health screenings, fun and food at grand opening of UT Physicians-Rosenberg May 13

Friday May 12 Read more: Fort Bend Star

UT Physicians is offering an inside look at its new Rosenberg multispecialty clinic during a grand opening celebration filled with free family fun, food and entertainment. During the event on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the doors will be open to the clinic to view exam rooms, meet UT Physicians health care providers and participate in free medical screenings.

Read more at Fort Bend Star.

