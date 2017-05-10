"Galveston 1900, Indignities, Book Six: The Altercation," by N.E. Brown, N.E. Brown Publisher, Copyright 2017, paperback, 320 pages, $12.95 "The Altercation," sixth in the Indignities series, which began in 1900, after a young woman, age 15, left England to begin life anew in Galveston. Shortly after arriving, the Great Storm later that year crossed Galveston, during which her husband and over 8,000 others lost their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.