Couple sued over pipeline contract

A Uniontown company which negotiates deals between property owners and pipeline companies is suing a Minerva area couple for allegedly cutting them out of an 18 percent consulting fee. In a lawsuit filed this week in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, Landowner Settlement Group LLC, which was formally known as Leverage Energy Ohio LLC, is claiming Larry and Patricia Rosenberger of Knox School Road owe them money from two contracts between them from March 10, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.