Whit Stillman, Anna LeBaron, Paul Watson and other authors on tour March 19-25 in D/FW

Lisa See will speak 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas as part of Authors Live! The 7 p.m. event is free; a 6 p.m. reception, which includes a copy of the book, is $30. To register for the reception, call 214-523-2240 or visit hpumc.org .

