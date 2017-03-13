Sheriff Nehls saves life of choking man
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls poses with Louis Palacios, whose life he just saved when Palacios started choking on his food at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rosenberg. It was the second time in a matter of months that Nehls had used the Heimlich maneuver to save a person from choking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garage sale: old windows, doors, vintage antiqu...
|Feb 17
|Heather Evans
|1
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Feb 16
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan '17
|Cheater
|8
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
|Odett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC