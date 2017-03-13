Sheriff Nehls saves life of choking man

Sheriff Nehls saves life of choking man

Wednesday Mar 1

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls poses with Louis Palacios, whose life he just saved when Palacios started choking on his food at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rosenberg. It was the second time in a matter of months that Nehls had used the Heimlich maneuver to save a person from choking.

