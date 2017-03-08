Playoff-bound Warriors win district finale 58 minutes ago The...
Zen McKenzie scored three goals and Madeline Gabbert added a score for the playoff-bound Warriors , who are currently in third place in District 27-5A behind first-place Angleton. Angleton defeated fourth-place Richmond Foster 3-1 on Wednesday.
