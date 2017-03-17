National Guard sergeant arranges to have sex with 14-year-old girl in Rosenberg, police say
The Rosenberg Police Department has arrested an Army National Guard sergeant after officers said he arrested to meet up and have sex with an alleged 14-year-old girl. Leigh Fox, 29, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child.
