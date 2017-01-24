TSTC Board of Regent leaves lasting l...

TSTC Board of Regent leaves lasting legacy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Texas State Technical College Regent Joe M. Gurecky is a product of technical education and along with his wife, Doris, knows what a difference it has made in his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosenberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Mike trin 1,092
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan '17 Cheater 8
Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15) Dec '16 Nathan8311z 4
News Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08) Nov '16 rubimota 9
Possibly relocating Oct '16 Sugar 3
Odett Sep '16 Wondering 1
News Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08) Sep '16 SLRAFF 56
See all Rosenberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosenberg Forum Now

Rosenberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosenberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rosenberg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC