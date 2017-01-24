HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing motorist in Fort Bend
A motorist tried to evade Houston Police Department officers at about midnight Monday, after the officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Buffalo Speedway at Southwest Freeway. At some point during the chase, HPD requested assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, who set up spike strips to end the chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Jan '17
|Cheater
|8
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
|Odett
|Sep '16
|Wondering
|1
|Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08)
|Sep '16
|SLRAFF
|56
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC