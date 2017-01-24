HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing mo...

HPD officers chase, arrest fleeing motorist in Fort Bend

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chron

A motorist tried to evade Houston Police Department officers at about midnight Monday, after the officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Buffalo Speedway at Southwest Freeway. At some point during the chase, HPD requested assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, who set up spike strips to end the chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosenberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan '17 Cheater 8
Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15) Dec '16 Nathan8311z 4
News Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08) Nov '16 rubimota 9
Possibly relocating Oct '16 Sugar 3
Odett Sep '16 Wondering 1
News Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08) Sep '16 SLRAFF 56
See all Rosenberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosenberg Forum Now

Rosenberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosenberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rosenberg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC