First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm...

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms will begin to arrive around midday

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A line of severe storms moving through the Houston metro area this morning has already spawned numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings with one confirmed tornado south of Rosenberg, TX just after 8:00 a.m. A tornado watch is in effect for much of SE Texas now and could be expanded to include portions of western Louisiana for later today. Conditions are still favorable for severe weather to arrive in SW Louisiana with the line of storms out of Texas beginning to arrive in parts of the area by noon and continue into the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosenberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
News Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau... Jan '17 Cheater 8
Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15) Dec '16 Nathan8311z 4
News Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08) Nov '16 rubimota 9
Possibly relocating Oct '16 Sugar 3
Odett Sep '16 Wondering 1
News Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08) Sep '16 SLRAFF 56
See all Rosenberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosenberg Forum Now

Rosenberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosenberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rosenberg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC