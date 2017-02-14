First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms will begin to arrive around midday

A line of severe storms moving through the Houston metro area this morning has already spawned numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings with one confirmed tornado south of Rosenberg, TX just after 8:00 a.m. A tornado watch is in effect for much of SE Texas now and could be expanded to include portions of western Louisiana for later today. Conditions are still favorable for severe weather to arrive in SW Louisiana with the line of storms out of Texas beginning to arrive in parts of the area by noon and continue into the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.