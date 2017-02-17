East girls win 25 minutes ago Victoria East defeated Rosenberg Terry...

East girls win 25 minutes ago Victori...

Victoria East defeated Rosenberg Terry

Kaylee Brewer scored three goals, and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos scored one for the Lady Titans . Olivia Salas had two steals and Gabby Valenzuela had one.

