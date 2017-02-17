East girls win 25 minutes ago Victoria East defeated Rosenberg Terry...
Kaylee Brewer scored three goals, and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos scored one for the Lady Titans . Olivia Salas had two steals and Gabby Valenzuela had one.
