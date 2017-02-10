Aldi is bumping out walls to make room for fresh food
Discount grocer Aldi is remodeling and expanding its Texas stores as part of a nationwide $1.6 billion spending plan to make its stores bigger. Walls are coming down in older stores to add about 10 to 20 percent more space.
