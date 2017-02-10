Aldi is bumping out walls to make roo...

Aldi is bumping out walls to make room for fresh food

12 hrs ago

Discount grocer Aldi is remodeling and expanding its Texas stores as part of a nationwide $1.6 billion spending plan to make its stores bigger. Walls are coming down in older stores to add about 10 to 20 percent more space.

