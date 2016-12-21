Two dead after truck crash in Rosenberg

Two dead after truck crash in Rosenberg

Two people are dead after a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck collided Saturday morning on a highway in Fort Bend County, according to authorities. Just after 3 a.m., Rosenberg police responded to a major accident in the 2800 block of U.S. 59, near Cottonwood Travel Plaza.

