Texana Choir makes a joyful noise at concert
But the emotion in her voice and the joy upon her face as she echoed in perfect pitch the melody of "Away In a Manger" playing on the keyboard moved members of the audience to tears. Full of exuberance, Roxie continued clapping and grinning way past the song's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
|Odett
|Sep '16
|Wondering
|1
|Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08)
|Sep '16
|SLRAFF
|56
|City (May '16)
|Aug '16
|-Jane-
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC