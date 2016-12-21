Man dies in hospital while in custody of Rosenberg
Robert Velasquez, 39, was found unresponsive about 8:15 a.m. Saturday in his cell at the Rosenberg jail. He was taken to the OakBend Medical Center in Richmond, where he died, authorities said.
