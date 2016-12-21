Editor, the Advocate: Yesterday, my son, who lives ... 48 minutes ago ...
Yesterday, my son, who lives in Rosenberg, lamented he couldn't help his daughter with her homework because it was so confusing. He used the example of the simple math question, '5x5=?'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
|Odett
|Sep '16
|Wondering
|1
|Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08)
|Sep '16
|SLRAFF
|56
|City (May '16)
|Aug '16
|-Jane-
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC