Audax acquires Silver Oak's stake in Accent Food Services
Silver Oak Services Partners LLC has sold its stake in Accent Food Services to Audax Private Equity . No financial terms were disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosenberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any milfs in the area tht want to talk?? (Mar '15)
|Dec 6
|Nathan8311z
|4
|Jason Sheats said his faith saved him after dau...
|Dec 6
|Truthteller
|6
|Man Confesses to Disposing Female Body in Sewer (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|rubimota
|9
|Possibly relocating
|Oct '16
|Sugar
|3
|Odett
|Sep '16
|Wondering
|1
|Haunted? Richmond has its share of ghost stories (Jan '08)
|Sep '16
|SLRAFF
|56
|City (May '16)
|Aug '16
|-Jane-
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rosenberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC