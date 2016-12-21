a Strongest Skinheada helped arrange ...

a Strongest Skinheada helped arrange Richard Spencer speech at Texas A&M

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Preston Wiginton has been trying for years to get students and faculty to come to his events on the Texas A&M University campus - with little luck. Take, for instance, the 2015 lecture titled "American Liberalism Must Be Destroyed" by Alexander Dugin, a far-right-wing political scientist with ties to powerful leaders in the Russian government.

