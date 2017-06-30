Police chief acquitted in Minnesotan's death
Jurors in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Thursday found a police chief not guilty of culpable negligence in the death of a former Minnesota woman who was accidentally shot during a citizens academy "shoot/don't shoot" exercise. Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis was acquitted by a jury of four men and two women that deliberated for just under three hours.
