5 Things To Know Wednesday

5 Things To Know Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Jurors in the Jeronimo Yanez manslaughter trial will return to deliberation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The jury went into deliberation on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley Sun hikingmn 4
bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12) May 30 Anon 2
Awesome! May 18 Jennie Jones 1
News Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Codyscousin 78
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
From Clear Lake Iowa to Bethesda Maryland (Apr '16) Apr '16 Two at the Dome 1
News Woodbury's coordinated traffic lights speed flo... (Feb '11) Apr '16 Aim 82
See all Rosemount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemount Forum Now

Rosemount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Rosemount, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC