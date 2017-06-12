5 Things To Know Wednesday
Jurors in the Jeronimo Yanez manslaughter trial will return to deliberation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The jury went into deliberation on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley
|Sun
|hikingmn
|4
|bash your boss isd191 (Jul '12)
|May 30
|Anon
|2
|Awesome!
|May 18
|Jennie Jones
|1
|Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Codyscousin
|78
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|From Clear Lake Iowa to Bethesda Maryland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Two at the Dome
|1
|Woodbury's coordinated traffic lights speed flo... (Feb '11)
|Apr '16
|Aim
|82
Find what you want!
Search Rosemount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC