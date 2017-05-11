School treasurer accused of stealing $9K to buy sex toys
The treasurer of a high school tasked with organizing money for a senior party allegedly stole nearly $9,000 and diverted half of it to her PayPal account to buy sex toys, authorities said. Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, of Rosemount, Minn., admitted to Apple Valley police in late March that she made the transactions totaling $8,727 in unauthorized checks, debit card transactions or cash withdrawals while overseeing the fundraising for the senior class party at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 9 .
