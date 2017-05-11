School treasurer accused of stealing ...

School treasurer accused of stealing $9K to buy sex toys

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: New York Post

The treasurer of a high school tasked with organizing money for a senior party allegedly stole nearly $9,000 and diverted half of it to her PayPal account to buy sex toys, authorities said. Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, of Rosemount, Minn., admitted to Apple Valley police in late March that she made the transactions totaling $8,727 in unauthorized checks, debit card transactions or cash withdrawals while overseeing the fundraising for the senior class party at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 9 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Apple Valley 14 hr Sarah S 1
Awesome! Thu Jennie Jones 1
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr 26 Tasha Scott 33
Review: Mike McCauley Drywall & Renovation Apr '17 Mike McCauley 1
News Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Codyscousin 78
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
From Clear Lake Iowa to Bethesda Maryland (Apr '16) Apr '16 Two at the Dome 1
See all Rosemount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemount Forum Now

Rosemount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rosemount, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC