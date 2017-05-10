Around the region: Work to slow traff...

Around the region: Work to slow traffic on U.S. 52

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Goodhue County History Center will host a traveling exhibit titled "Coming of Age: The 1968 Generation," an exhibit that explores the self-expression, change and sounds of the 1960s and Vietnam War era. Now through Nov. 11, the exhibit features six graphic panels, a record album flip interactive, a computer game show activity and a station where you can create-your-own magnetic magazine cover.

Rosemount, MN

