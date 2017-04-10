South metro news: Carver again tops state counties in health area
For the fifth year in a row, Carver County is ranked first in health outcomes among all 87 Minnesota counties, according to the 2017 County Health Rankings report recently released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The report ranks nearly every county nationwide on 35 factors that affect health, including education, transportation, housing, jobs, diet and exercise.
