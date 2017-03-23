North/east metro news briefs: Hy-Vee ...

North/east metro news briefs: Hy-Vee plans in Columbia Heights move ahead

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Star Tribune

Site plans for a closely watched Hy-Vee project are taking shape in Columbia Heights, and construction work at one of the project's two sites could begin as early as next month. The City Council on Monday approved the company's proposal to locate a convenience store, with gas pumps and a coffee shop, at 4707 Central Av.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan '17 Ashley_R 1
News Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Codyscousin 78
News Semi rollover blocking part of I-35E in Eagan (Sep '10) Dec '16 mike 16
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
From Clear Lake Iowa to Bethesda Maryland (Apr '16) Apr '16 Two at the Dome 1
See all Rosemount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemount Forum Now

Rosemount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rosemount, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC