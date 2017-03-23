North/east metro news briefs: Hy-Vee plans in Columbia Heights move ahead
Site plans for a closely watched Hy-Vee project are taking shape in Columbia Heights, and construction work at one of the project's two sites could begin as early as next month. The City Council on Monday approved the company's proposal to locate a convenience store, with gas pumps and a coffee shop, at 4707 Central Av.
