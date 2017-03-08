Is This 1955 Chevy Two-Door Wagon The Hottest Handyman in Minnesota?
Of the 100 cars that won STREET RODDER Top 100 awards in 2015, 24 of them were Tri-Five Chevys. One of them, Billy Sampson's 1955 Handyman wagon, landed on our runner-up list for Street Rod of the Year.
