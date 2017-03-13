Heid Erdrich, Brian Farrey among winners of McKnight Artist Fellowships
Four writers of creative prose and one children's author have won this year's McKnight Artist Fellowship.The annual prize goes to five writers, with categories alternating between poetry, creative prose, and writing for children. Recipients--who each receive $25,000--must have published at least one book or a significant number of publications in literary magazines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Rosemount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan '17
|Ashley_R
|1
|Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Codyscousin
|78
|Semi rollover blocking part of I-35E in Eagan (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|mike
|16
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|From Clear Lake Iowa to Bethesda Maryland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Two at the Dome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosemount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC