Officer, chief charged in Florida fatal shooting of ex-Rosemount school librarian
Prosecutors in southwest Florida have filed charges against an officer who accidentally shot a woman to death during a citizens academy "shoot/don't shoot" exercise, as well as the officer's boss. Mary Knowlton, 73, and her husband, Gary, had retired from Prior Lake to Punta Gorda, Fla., where she was shot to death by a police officer during an exercise at a citizen police academy on Tuesday night, Aug. 9, 2016.
