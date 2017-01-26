South metro briefs: Prior Lake City Council to hold four town-hall-style meetings
Prior Lake's City Council will hold four meetings with a casual "town hall" style to hear from residents on the city's future. Mayor Kirt Briggs promised improved transparency during his campaign, said Dave Elbon, city spokesman, so the theme of the first meeting will be communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan 23
|Ashley_R
|1
|Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|Codyscousin
|78
|Semi rollover blocking part of I-35E in Eagan (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|mike
|16
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rosemount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC