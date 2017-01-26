South metro briefs: Prior Lake City C...

South metro briefs: Prior Lake City Council to hold four town-hall-style meetings

Prior Lake's City Council will hold four meetings with a casual "town hall" style to hear from residents on the city's future. Mayor Kirt Briggs promised improved transparency during his campaign, said Dave Elbon, city spokesman, so the theme of the first meeting will be communication.

Rosemount, MN

