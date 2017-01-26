MVTA becomes state's second largest t...

MVTA becomes state's second largest transit agency despite 2 percent drop in ridership

22 hrs ago

The numbers are in and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority saw a ridership drop by 2.1 percent in 2016. Despite the decline, the agency provided just over 2.902 million rides during the year, the second highest in the agency's 26-year history.

