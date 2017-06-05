Tool continued their tour at Allstate...

Tool continued their tour at Allstate Arena

Tool 's tour continued at Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena on Thursday night , which appears to have been their first show in the Chicago area since Lollapalooza 2009 . Their setlist was similar to most of the shows on this tour, with favorites from all over their career like "AEnema," "Forty-Six & 2," "The Grudge," "Jambi," "Third Eye," and more.

