Chronicle Media earns top awards from Illinois Press Association

Chronicle Illinois Editor-in-Chief Rick Hibbert and reporter Jean Lotus show off first-place plaques at the Illinois Press Association Best of the Press Awards June 9. Chronicle Media, LLC won five first-place awards and several others at the annual Illinois Press Association "Best of the Press" convention in Springfield June 9. The 13 Chronicle Media newspapers competed against other local newspapers ranked by circulation range. The Cook County Chronicle won a cash prize for the 2016 Knight Chair Award for best investigative reporting from the University of Illinois Journalism Department.

