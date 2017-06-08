Chicago Bandits beat Beijing Shougang...

Chicago Bandits beat Beijing Shougang Eagles in MPF softball game

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chen Jia of Beijing Shougang Eagles reacts during the National Pro Fastpitch League softball game between Beijing Shougang Eagles and Chicago Bandits in Rosemont, Illinois, the United States on June 7, 2017. Chicago Bandits won 7-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,541,105
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Chicagoan by Birth 241,272
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr RACE 10,754
News Dumbing down high school 3 hr Silvio 23
New recipe is SWEEPING the nation Jun 1 if ya sell 1
Red Light Violations.Com (Mar '09) May 30 mag 43
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar '17 nogods 60
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC