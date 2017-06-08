Chicago Bandits beat Beijing Shougang Eagles in MPF softball game
Chen Jia of Beijing Shougang Eagles reacts during the National Pro Fastpitch League softball game between Beijing Shougang Eagles and Chicago Bandits in Rosemont, Illinois, the United States on June 7, 2017. Chicago Bandits won 7-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,541,105
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,272
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|RACE
|10,754
|Dumbing down high school
|3 hr
|Silvio
|23
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|Red Light Violations.Com (Mar '09)
|May 30
|mag
|43
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar '17
|nogods
|60
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC