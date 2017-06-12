Able Device's COO Listed Among 2017 Women of M2M
Able Device , a pioneer in SIM-based IoT and M2M application technology, today announced that COO & Co-founder, Leigh Ann Ryals, has been named among Connected World magazine's 2017 Women of M2M . For five years, this annual list has celebrated IoT/M2M executives who are helping move the industry forward.
