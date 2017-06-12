Able Device's COO Listed Among 2017 W...

Able Device's COO Listed Among 2017 Women of M2M

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Information Technology

Able Device , a pioneer in SIM-based IoT and M2M application technology, today announced that COO & Co-founder, Leigh Ann Ryals, has been named among Connected World magazine's 2017 Women of M2M . For five years, this annual list has celebrated IoT/M2M executives who are helping move the industry forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,749
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min weaponX 1,543,078
Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP? 40 min Tucker Carlson 1
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 1 hr Chicago Area Woman 125
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 241,326
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr They cannot kill ... 10,768
Multi-Trillion tax boondoggel 4 hr Bernard Madoff 9
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cook County was issued at June 12 at 3:01PM CDT

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC