Watch out for these construction projects on Illinois tollways this summer

Monday May 15

WGN's Sarah Jindra spoke to the region's top transportation officials about the slowdowns commuters can expect on the roads and rails this summer and beyond. In part one of this series , here's a look at the major projects to watch for on Illinois' tollways: Mile Long Bridge Repair Project The Illinois Tollway has begun repairs to the "Mile Long Bridge", which is the bridge between 75th and Archer.

