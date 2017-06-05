US officials raise security profiles ...

US officials raise security profiles at arenas

Tuesday May 23

If you are going to a concert or ballgame this week in the United States, you may not notice increased security -- but it will be there. After the deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday, many security officials in the United States took a look at their own protocols and made revisions.

