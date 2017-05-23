Summit opts out of county minimum wage, prefers statewide increase
The Summit Village Board, joining other communities that have done the same, this week opted out of the Cook County minimum wage increase and sick leave ordinances. The board approved the measure by unanimous vote during Monday night's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Des Plaines Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|WelbyMD
|240,852
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Garthok
|1,534,712
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|46 min
|_Zoey_
|10,692
|Dexcom transmitter G5 for sale
|3 hr
|Yalie70
|1
|whats going on in washington
|6 hr
|MAGA
|7
|GOP: Kids should be financially independent soo...
|6 hr
|MAGA
|5
|ex chicago police woman (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Earl
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC