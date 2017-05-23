Summit opts out of county minimum wag...

Summit opts out of county minimum wage, prefers statewide increase

Friday May 19 Read more: Des Plaines Valley News

The Summit Village Board, joining other communities that have done the same, this week opted out of the Cook County minimum wage increase and sick leave ordinances. The board approved the measure by unanimous vote during Monday night's meeting.

