SafetyChain Software to Showcase Food Safety & Quality Management...
SafetyChain Software, the leading innovator of real-time food safety & quality management solutions that help companies reduce risk, control costs, and ensure compliance, will be exhibiting at the Food Safety Summit, taking place May 8-11 in Rosemont, IL at the Donald Stephens Convention Center. Attendees are encouraged to visit SafetyChain at booth #416 to learn how food companies are leveraging SafetyChain's food safety and quality management solutions to more effectively: SafetyChain will be showcasing their suite of solutions - Supplier Compliance, Food Safety Management, Food Quality Management, CIP Optimization & Material Loss.
