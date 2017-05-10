RadTech Issues Call for Papers for 2018 Conference

RadTech International North America is accepting abstracts for the RadTech UV+EB Technology Conference & Exposition 2018, scheduled for May 7-9, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, Illinois. RadTech is looking for high-quality technical papers that discuss advances in LED technology, additive manufacturing/3D printing, electron beam, coatings, materials, formulation, chemistry, equipment, testing and more.

