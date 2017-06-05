Price tag for eastbound I-90 exit at ...

Price tag for eastbound I-90 exit at Lee Street now $13M

Friday May 26 Read more: Daily Herald

The estimated cost of the planned eastbound Jane Addams Tollway exit at Lee Street has risen to $13 million, as the project scope has expanded, officials said. Illinois Tollway officials said the agency will pay at least half the cost, while Rosemont will be on the hook for $3 million and Des Plaines $1 million.

