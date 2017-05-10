Oak Brook residents wonder how Tri-State widening will affect them
Back in the 1970s, when cars broke down on the Tri-State Tollway in Oak Brook, stranded drivers turned to Gail and Joe Scrappo. "If they ran out of gas, they'd jump over the fence and say, 'Can we borrow some gas or do you mind calling ? Our car's stopped,'" Joe Scrappo recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Earl
|1,530,999
|hood
|6 min
|I Wet Myself
|2
|What do you think
|10 min
|RosesrRedNegroesr...
|3
|Need government assistance? Come to SAN DIEGO,...
|17 min
|I Fart in Elevators
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Julia
|240,619
|Obama
|23 min
|Obama is Gay
|8
|whats going on in washington
|29 min
|circus back whats...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC