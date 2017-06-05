Music News The Chainsmokers score second ever song to reach one billion Spotify streams
As Your EDM reports, there are a few songs sitting close to the one billion mark, including Major Lazer 's 'Lean On', Justin Bieber 's 'Sorry' and 'Shape Of You' by Ed Sheeran . All three are in the 900 million streams zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,541,668
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|23 min
|crunchybacon
|105,211
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|tina anne
|63,724
|Dumbing down high school
|1 hr
|Maltamon
|26
|Man, 18, arrested in Englewood slaying
|3 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,758
|Shittiest tattoos come out of chicago
|5 hr
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC