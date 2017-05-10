Mount Prospect man killed in Des Plai...

Mount Prospect man killed in Des Plaines crash

A Mount Prospect man died Tuesday morning after a crash near All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, police said Wednesday. Belal Tebakhi, 41, was driving his Mercedes S430 south on River Road about 9:30 a.m., when he crashed into a Jeep attempting to turn into the cemetery in the 500 block of North River Road, police said.

