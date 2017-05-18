Mike Lee vs. Aaron Quattrocchi Set Fo...

Mike Lee vs. Aaron Quattrocchi Set For June 23 in Rosemont

Undefeated and World Ranked MIKE LEE, , will defend his IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title and seek his landmark 20th victory in his hometown of Chicago facing off against AARON "Quiet Storm" QUATTROCCHI, in the 10-round main event on Friday, June 23rd at 'The Dome at the Ballpark' in Rosemont. Advance tickets for the ROSEMONT RUMBLE, presented by Hitz Boxing and Round 3 Productions, priced at $200, $150, $100 and $40, can now be purchased through HitzBoxing.com or by calling 630-400-6380.

