Forbes names Colonial Williamsburg to best mid-size employers list

For the first time, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation has made Forbes' list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, ranking 69th overall and second among travel and leisure businesses. First Hospitality Group of Rosemont, Illinois ranked first among travel and tourism businesses, and Colonial Williamsburg finished ahead of places such as The Biltmore Company of Asheville, North Carolina and Drury Hotels of St. Louis, Missouri.

