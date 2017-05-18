Food vendor chosen for new Rosemont baseball stadium
A sketch shows what the $60 million, 6,300-seat minor league baseball stadium now under construction in Rosemont will look like when complete in May 2018. The planned Rosemont minor league baseball franchise expected to play ball next year has hired Professional Sports Catering LLC as its as its food and beverage vendor, officials announced Thursday.
